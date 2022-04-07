Advertisement

Weigel's announces first UT NIL deal

Weigel’s shared that more information about the deal with Russell would be coming soon.
Evan Russell
Evan Russell(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weigel’s, a popular East Tennessee gas station and convenience store chain, announced its first Name, Image, and Likeness deal with a University of Tennessee athlete Thursday.

The announcement came to fans on Twitter, saying, “Put on the daddy hat, double-check your bat sticker, and let’s play some ball.” The video posted to social media revealed the popular chain partnered with UT baseball player Evan Russell.

“Evan Russell here, super excited to be teaming up with Weigel’s,” Russell said. “Let’s have some fun.”

This comes after, on Tuesday, community leaders, including some current players themselves, came together with Blueprint Sports to launch Friends of Basevols, the first NIL collective that supports UT baseball athletes.

The Tennessee Baseball program, as a whole, has also been working with a Las Vegas-based group to help them get paid. Although NIL deals usually benefit an individual athlete, the entire program could see the benefits of the new partnership.

Co-founder of Blueprint Sports, Rob Sine, said, “Baseball has a tremendous value especially if you’re looking at UT because of the success they’ve had on and off the field.”

