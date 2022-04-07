Advertisement

Will Levis enters NIL partnership with thoroughbred stallion

This is the first NIL deal between a D1 athlete and a farm.
Will Levis with War of Will
Will Levis with War of Will(Athlete Advantage)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis has entered a NIL partnership with thoroughbred stallion War of Will.

The agreement will consist of an advertising campaign that will center on the athleticism of both Levis and War of Will and will represent the first NIL deal between a Division 1 athlete and a farm (Claiborne Farm).

“We are thrilled to be the first farm to partner with a Division I athlete in this newly created NIL space,” said Claiborne Farm President Walker Hancock. “Having a star quarterback help promote one of our young and promising stallions is a new way of advertising that we think provides a perfect synergy of our brands. Will’s athleticism and performance displayed on the football field mirrors what we saw with War of Will on the racetrack and the reason he is such an exciting stallion prospect.”

War of Will was a Grade 1 winner on both the turf and dirt with earnings exceeding $1.9 million. With his victory in the 2019 Preakness Stakes, War of Will became the first American Classic winner sired by internationally renowned stallion, War Front, who also stands at Claiborne Farm. War of Will stands for a fee of $25,000 and his first foals are being born this Spring.

