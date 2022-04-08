Advertisement

Bill could require Black History curriculum in Tennessee schools

Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee bill that would require students in grades five through eight to learn about Black History passed in the House.

This bill would not include pop culture references but history including Sampson Keeble who was the first Black legislator in Tennessee.

The new curriculum would not be implemented until the 2025-2026 school year.

“These are crucial times in transitional years for our students,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga. “So it is crucial that they learn about and explore black history at an age where they can digest the information.”

House Bill 2106 bill would also require the Tennessee Department of Education to include multicultural diversity curricula for students in grades K-12.

The bill on the Senate side is sponsored by Raumesh Akbari and passed at the end of March.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

David Lyndel Cochran
Judge convicts Knoxville man of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping of coworker
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County crash kills two on I-75
Fentress County Wildlife Officer, Doug Lamb died in an accident.
TWRA officer dies in off-duty accident
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Light to moderate rain, isolated storms and mountain snow.
Scattered rain moves in with cold winds today, and a change to some snowfall
New Knox Co. Schools superintendent to start a month early
New Knox Co. Schools superintendent to start a month early
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ birthday celebrations scheduled this weekend
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ birthday celebrations scheduled this weekend
Nelson Velazquez stands on first base after a 2-RBI single against the Dragons on May 18, 2021.
Tennessee Smokies release 2022 initial roster