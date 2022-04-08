Bill could require Black History curriculum in Tennessee schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee bill that would require students in grades five through eight to learn about Black History passed in the House.

This bill would not include pop culture references but history including Sampson Keeble who was the first Black legislator in Tennessee.

The new curriculum would not be implemented until the 2025-2026 school year.

“These are crucial times in transitional years for our students,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga. “So it is crucial that they learn about and explore black history at an age where they can digest the information.”

House Bill 2106 bill would also require the Tennessee Department of Education to include multicultural diversity curricula for students in grades K-12.

The bill on the Senate side is sponsored by Raumesh Akbari and passed at the end of March.

