Extreme traffic expected in Pigeon Forge for Rod Run weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge will be a busy city this weekend not just for its tourist attractions, but also because of the Rod Run. The event features a collection of hot rods that visit the town a few times a year.

Rod Run visitor Jerry King said, “We like it. It’s a good getaway. Three, four or five day getaway.”

King is from Alabama and likes to go to the Rod Run every year. What comes with the Rod Run is the traffic.

King said, “People that don’t want bumper to bumper and people who don’t want to walk shoulder to shoulder, they need to stay at home.”

In our time out in Pigeon Forge, the line to get into the LeConte Center, where the event is hosted, was backed for a while. Traffic backups were also happening on Parkway. Rhonda Braddy who lives in Pigeon Forge said she doesn’t like this event.

“It is not my favorite time of year,” Braddy said.

Braddy has lived in Pigeon Forge for 7 years. She said the Rod Run used to be fun, but not as much anymore.

“Now you can’t even move and over the past few years with the violence,” Braddy said. “It wasn’t like that before.”

This is in reference to the shooting at the Pilot gas station from last year’s event.

Pigeon Forge Police will be getting extra help this weekend. THP and the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will be chipping in with some extra resources. Pigeon Forge officers will also be working 12-hour shifts. Even with extra safety measures, Braddy said her friends still avoid the area.

“They can’t get to the tourist attractions because they’re stuck in traffic,” Braddy said.

Some visitors don’t mind the traffic and prefer to walk more.

“It doesn’t bother us a bit. When you’re on foot, it doesn’t bother you a bit,” King said.

The Rod Run goes through Sunday.

