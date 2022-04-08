Advertisement

Girl visits Knoxville THP office to repay trooper who bought her a gift

The little girl surprised Trooper Yates-Matory on Thursday at the Knoxville officer to repay him for his kind deed.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 7-year-old girl paid a visit to Knoxville’s Tennessee Highway Patrol headquarters to visit “her favorite trooper” after he bought her a rose in March.

The girl and her mother were in Weigel’s in Vonore when a THP trooper overheard her asking about roses. He reportedly bought one and gifted it to her. Afterward, the mother took to Facebook to find the trooper so she could “let him know how special what he did for her was.”

Shortly later, the girl, who reportedly is fascinated by law enforcement, and her mother found out it was THP Trooper Frank Yates-Matoy.

“Thank you all who helped in the search effort, it is greatly appreciated,” the woman said. “We are so thankful for him and our sweet community!”

THP officials said it was “such a kind feature” by the trooper, saying the girl would probably remember the event for quite some time.

However, the story doesn’t stop there, according to troopers.

On Thursday, the little girl surprised Trooper Yates-Matoy at the Knoxville office to repay him for his kind deed. She brought gifts to the trooper, including drawings and Cinnaholic sweet treats.

The post from THP read, “Pretty sure all of our hearts are melted.”

While there, they ate cinnamon rolls together and walked inside and outside of the office.

