Knoxville police arrest one, seize over 27 grams of suspected heroin

The suspect, a man from Detroit, was also found in possession of $1,000 which was “suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.”
A traffic stop led to the seizure of over 27 grams of suspected heroin and the arrest of a man...
A traffic stop led to the seizure of over 27 grams of suspected heroin and the arrest of a man from Detroit, according to the Knoxville Police Department.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was arrested, and over 27 grams of suspected herion were seized following a traffic stop by Knoxville Police Department officials Thursday night.

Officers reportedly stopped a car on Cherry Street for an equipment violation, where a K-9 alerted positive to the presence of narcotics. The vehicle was searched, revealing multiple individually wrapped bags of suspected herion and a digital scale, according to a release.

The suspect, a man from Detroit, was also found in possession of $1,000, which was “suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.”

He was arrested and charged with manufacture, sale or delivery of schedule I drugs.

