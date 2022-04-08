Knoxville police arrest one, seize over 27 grams of suspected heroin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was arrested, and over 27 grams of suspected herion were seized following a traffic stop by Knoxville Police Department officials Thursday night.

Officers reportedly stopped a car on Cherry Street for an equipment violation, where a K-9 alerted positive to the presence of narcotics. The vehicle was searched, revealing multiple individually wrapped bags of suspected herion and a digital scale, according to a release.

The suspect, a man from Detroit, was also found in possession of $1,000, which was “suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.”

He was arrested and charged with manufacture, sale or delivery of schedule I drugs.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.