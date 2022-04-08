Knoxville Tree Top Piru gang members sentenced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six members of Knoxville’s Tree Top Piru gang were sentenced for several charges Friday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

The Knoxville Police Department reportedly conducted an investigation into the gang’s drug trafficking surrounding the Walter P. Taylor Homes area dating all the way back to 2017. During the investigation, officers reportedly seized cocaine, firearms, cell phones and other evidence tying the six to the gang. Officers also responded to the homicide of another Tree Top Piru gang member in January of 2018, the release said.

After going over evidence and interviewing witnesses, officers said they determined that the victim was murdered by fellow gang members because he refused orders to travel to California to commit a retaliatory shooting.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute gang offenses in order to dismantle these criminal organizations and make our community safer,” said DA Charme Allen.

The following were sentenced for listed charges:

Raffell Malik Griffin, Jr., 30 , was sentenced to life in prison plus twenty-five years Convicted of First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Decoiso Jacques Clark, 22 , was sentenced to life in prison Pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder.

Sidarius Travon Jackson, 22 , was sentenced to fifty-three years in prison Convicted of Facilitation of First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Robert Lee Cody, III, 32 , was sentenced to thirty-three years in prison Convicted of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Thakelyn Jaquez Tate, 22 , was sentenced to fifteen years Convicted of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine

Zephaniah Xavier Nyane, 24 , was sentenced to eight years Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine



