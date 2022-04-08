Advertisement

Knoxville Tree Top Piru gang members sentenced

Six members of Knoxville’s Tree Top Piru gang were sentenced for several charges Friday, including murder.
Raffell Malik Griffin, Jr., Decoiso Jacques Clark, Sidarius Travon Jackson, Robert Lee Cody,...
Raffell Malik Griffin, Jr., Decoiso Jacques Clark, Sidarius Travon Jackson, Robert Lee Cody, III, Thakelyn Jaquez Tate, Zephaniah Xavier Nyane(DA Charme Allen)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six members of Knoxville’s Tree Top Piru gang were sentenced for several charges Friday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office.

The Knoxville Police Department reportedly conducted an investigation into the gang’s drug trafficking surrounding the Walter P. Taylor Homes area dating all the way back to 2017. During the investigation, officers reportedly seized cocaine, firearms, cell phones and other evidence tying the six to the gang. Officers also responded to the homicide of another Tree Top Piru gang member in January of 2018, the release said.

After going over evidence and interviewing witnesses, officers said they determined that the victim was murdered by fellow gang members because he refused orders to travel to California to commit a retaliatory shooting.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute gang offenses in order to dismantle these criminal organizations and make our community safer,” said DA Charme Allen.

The following were sentenced for listed charges:

  • Raffell Malik Griffin, Jr., 30, was sentenced to life in prison plus twenty-five years
    • Convicted of First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony
  • Decoiso Jacques Clark, 22, was sentenced to life in prison
    • Pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder.
  • Sidarius Travon Jackson, 22, was sentenced to fifty-three years in prison
    • Convicted of Facilitation of First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony
  • Robert Lee Cody, III, 32, was sentenced to thirty-three years in prison
    • Convicted of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
  • Thakelyn Jaquez Tate, 22, was sentenced to fifteen years
    • Convicted of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine
  • Zephaniah Xavier Nyane, 24, was sentenced to eight years
    • Pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Sell Cocaine

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lyndel Cochran
Judge convicts Knoxville man of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping of coworker
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County crash kills two on I-75
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Fentress County Wildlife Officer, Doug Lamb died in an accident.
TWRA officer dies in off-duty accident
Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Fatal Oak Ridge crash victim identified

Latest News

Governor Lee is speaking after touring the damage caused by the fires in Sevier County last week
Governor Lee is speaking after touring the damage caused by the fires in Sevier County last week
While the accumulations will not impact many, snow is still a 'talker.'
Snow to rain, with a Feburary feel this weekend
The 7-year-old girl surprised Trooper Frank Yates-Matoy at the Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Girl visits Knoxville THP office to repay trooper who bought her a gift
Hatcher Mountain fire drone video
Hatcher Mountain fire drone video