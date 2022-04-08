Advertisement

Ky. experts weigh in on rising costs of food

Food prices still high in the Lexington area, Ky. Retail Federation weighs in
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re heading to the grocery store, you may be spending more out of pocket.

“Prices are a little elevated, which sucks. Even just this cart was well over $100 and it’s not that much stuff,” shopper Mikey Ransdell said.

Retail experts say food prices are up, with a number of issues causing the trend. For one, grocery stores are having a problem getting the food on the shelves.

RELATED >> USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

“It just shown some issues that we had with truck driving shortages,” said Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation.

McClain said the rise in gas prices has also made transporting food more expensive. He said the cost of raw materials like plastic and metal used to package food has gone up too.

“As it costs more to produce items, it’s going to cost more to purchase them,” said Carol Chavez, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Kentucky.

And some consumers are shocked by the lack of basic staples.

“I have noticed that milk and eggs are in short supply,” shopper Larry Sims said.

McClain said the avian flu in the Midwest is driving up the price of poultry and eggs. Experts say the food prices won’t go down anytime soon, which is causing some families to worry.

“Healthy food is already expensive, now with the prices being more elevated it’s even more expensive, which is going to lead to more people going the unhealthy way,” Ransdell said.

RELATED >> Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

Despite the rise in prices, experts say there is a way you can save money.

“Whenever you can, purchase local,” Chavez said.

“Shop sales, look at what they do have on sales. Look at different cuts of meat that may be cheaper,” McClain said.

Experts recommend using coupons and buying store brand items.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Raffell Malik Griffin, Jr., Decoiso Jacques Clark, Sidarius Travon Jackson, Robert Lee Cody,...
Knoxville Tree Top Piru gang members sentenced
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

The Pizza Hoss in Powell remains closed.
Pizza Hoss in Powell closes due to staffing shortages
Pizza Hoss in Powell temporarily closes due to staffing shortages
Pizza Hoss in Powell temporarily closes due to staffing shortages
Three people were injured in the Saturday morning crash.
One in critical condition following West Knox County crash
Weigel’s announces first UT NIL deal
Weigel’s announces first UT NIL deal
One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared amid wildfires in “miracle”