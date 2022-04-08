Advertisement

Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds

Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent study found that life expectancy in the U.S. has continued to drop since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and the Urban Institute analyzed data from several statistical agencies and found that in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.

Previously, a similar study found life expectancy dipped by almost two years in 2020.

In the decade before the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy overall didn’t change much. But more than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID in the past two years.

Researchers from this most recent study also found life expectancy is more than five years less in the U.S. compared to other similar nations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lyndel Cochran
Judge convicts Knoxville man of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping of coworker
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County crash kills two on I-75
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Fentress County Wildlife Officer, Doug Lamb died in an accident.
TWRA officer dies in off-duty accident
Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Fatal Oak Ridge crash victim identified

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Gov. Bill Lee toured fire damage in Sevier County Friday.
Gov. Bill Lee tours fire damage in Sevier County