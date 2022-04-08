MEDIC in ‘critical’ need of O Negative blood supply

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it was in a “critical state” for certain blood types and had a low inventory of others, urging people to donate.

Officials said that O Negative blood donations are vital as the blood center only had a 2-day supply on the shelves as of Friday. According to a release, donations were low while usage was higher in recent weeks.

At the same time, the inventory of O Positive was also reportedly low.

“Any O Negative or O Positive donors that are healthy and well are encouraged to donate at a center or mobile drive as soon as possible,” a MEDIC spokesperson said.

The blood center currently serves as the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Those interested can make an appointment here, call 865-524-3074 or walk into a donation site.

