Advertisement

MEDIC in ‘critical’ need of O Negative blood supply

The blood center currently serves as the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties in East Tennessee.
MEDIC has a "critical" need of O Negative blood.
MEDIC has a "critical" need of O Negative blood.(MEDIC Regional Blood Center)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced it was in a “critical state” for certain blood types and had a low inventory of others, urging people to donate.

Officials said that O Negative blood donations are vital as the blood center only had a 2-day supply on the shelves as of Friday. According to a release, donations were low while usage was higher in recent weeks.

At the same time, the inventory of O Positive was also reportedly low.

“Any O Negative or O Positive donors that are healthy and well are encouraged to donate at a center or mobile drive as soon as possible,” a MEDIC spokesperson said.

The blood center currently serves as the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties, including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Those interested can make an appointment here, call 865-524-3074 or walk into a donation site.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lyndel Cochran
Judge convicts Knoxville man of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping of coworker
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County crash kills two on I-75
Fentress County Wildlife Officer, Doug Lamb died in an accident.
TWRA officer dies in off-duty accident
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Governor Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee to tour fire damage in Sevier County
Light to moderate rain, isolated storms and mountain snow.
Scattered rain moves in with cold winds today, and a change to some snowfall
Black History in Tennessee
Bill could require Black History curriculum in Tennessee schools
New Knox Co. Schools superintendent to start a month early
New Knox Co. Schools superintendent to start a month early