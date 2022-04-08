Advertisement

Mount Olive Elementary students enjoy a new place to play

Friday morning Knox County Schools leaders held a ribbon-cutting for Mount Olive Elementary’s new playground.
A New Place to Play
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday morning Knox County Schools leaders, including incoming Superintendent Jon Rysewyk, held a ribbon-cutting for Mount Olive Elementary’s new playground.

The Parent-Teacher Organization and others raised more than $60,000 to support the project.

“It felt really good. We just know the kids are going to be able to be active. And really enjoy themselves during recess,” PTO representative, Jeremy Cox, said.

Cox was in charge of fundraising. He realized there was a need when the principal came to a PTO meeting and said they were going to have to board up the bridge and that there were problems with slides and going to need to replace the previous playground.

“It feels so good to know that we worked so hard and the kids love it. And they’ve just shown an outpouring of gratitude for it,” Cox said.

Cox said he’s excited to know the playground will last for generations.

The playground has three bays of swings, two slides, a climbing structure, monkey bars, towers and a ladder.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lyndel Cochran
Judge convicts Knoxville man of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping of coworker
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County crash kills two on I-75
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Fentress County Wildlife Officer, Doug Lamb died in an accident.
TWRA officer dies in off-duty accident
Oak Ridge crash kills one, injures another
Fatal Oak Ridge crash victim identified

Latest News

A new place to play
A New Place to Play
Dr. Jon Rysewyk
New Knox Co. Schools superintendent to start a month early
The "Hometown Pride" pair of shoes students designed
Central High School students compete in national shoe art contest
Vans Shoes Become Art Canvas
Vans Shoes Become Art Canvas