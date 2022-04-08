Mount Olive Elementary students enjoy a new place to play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday morning Knox County Schools leaders, including incoming Superintendent Jon Rysewyk, held a ribbon-cutting for Mount Olive Elementary’s new playground.

The Parent-Teacher Organization and others raised more than $60,000 to support the project.

“It felt really good. We just know the kids are going to be able to be active. And really enjoy themselves during recess,” PTO representative, Jeremy Cox, said.

Cox was in charge of fundraising. He realized there was a need when the principal came to a PTO meeting and said they were going to have to board up the bridge and that there were problems with slides and going to need to replace the previous playground.

“It feels so good to know that we worked so hard and the kids love it. And they’ve just shown an outpouring of gratitude for it,” Cox said.

Cox said he’s excited to know the playground will last for generations.

The playground has three bays of swings, two slides, a climbing structure, monkey bars, towers and a ladder.

