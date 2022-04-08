Red-hot Vols back home to to take on Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Top-ranked Tennessee is back in action at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as the Vols host divisional foe Missouri this weekend.

The Big Orange will look to continue their record-setting start to SEC play as they look to become just the second team in the history to start league play 10-0 since expansion in 1992.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE/PROJECTED STARTING PITCHERS

Game 1 – Friday, April 8 (6:30 p.m.)

RHP Chase Burns (6-0, 1.15 ERA) vs. RHP Spencer Miles (2-2, 5.70 ERA)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 9 (7 p.m.)

RHP Chase Dollander (5-0, 2.58 ERA) vs. LHP Tony Neubeck (2-1, 4.70 ERA)

Game 3 – Sunday, April 10 (12:30 p.m.)

RHP Drew Beam (6-0, 0.88 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Marozas (1-0, 4.05 ERA)

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Mizzou leads, 14-10

In Knoxville: Mizzou leads, 8-4

In Columbia: Series tied, 6-6

Neutral Sites: N/A

Last Meeting: W, 10-2 (5/9/21 in Columbia)

The Vols recorded their first-ever series sweep over Mizzou last season in Columbia. UT will be aiming for its first series win against the Tigers in Knoxville since the first meeting between the two teams in 2013.

NOTABLE

Good As Gold

Tennessee’s entire weekend pitching rotation (Chase Burns, Chase Dollander, Drew Beam) was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List by USA Baseball on Tuesday. The Vols were tied with Texas and Vanderbilt for the most players on the list with three each. The trio of Beam, Dollander and Burns have combined to go 17-0 with a 1.52 ERA this season.

Vols Off to Historic Start

With last weekend’s sweep, Tennessee became the first team in 28 years to start SEC play 9-0, joining the 1994 Florida Gators who started 10-0. The Vols’ 28-1 record is the best through the first 29 games of a season in program history.

Vols Cleaning Crew

Tennessee recorded its sixth series sweep this season after taking all three games on the road at then No. 3/9 Vanderbilt this past weekend. It was the first time that the Vols had swept the Commodores since 2009.

UT’s six series sweeps are its most in a single season since 2004 when it also had six. Since Vitello took over as head coach, the Vols have swept 18 weekend series (not including tournaments).

Series Sweeps by Year Under Vitello

2022: 6 | 2021: 5 | 2020: 2 | 2019: 3 | 2018: 2

Midseason Accolades

The Vols were well-represented in D1Baseball.com’s Midseason Report, which was released on Thursday afternoon. Four members of the team were recognized by the publication.

Tony Vitello: Top Coach

RHP Chase Burns: Top Pitcher & Top Freshman | Midseason All-America Team (SP)

RHP Drew Bream: Midseason All-America Team (SP)

OF Drew Gilbert: Midseason All-America Team (OF)

