Scattered rain moves in with cold winds today, and a change to some snowfall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A system spins on and off rain our way, along with colder air. With dogwoods blooming, this is called a “Dogwood Winter” in this region, or a cold snap in Spring.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with spotty sprinkles, as clouds increase. Friday starts around 40 degrees, so the jackets are needed again.

A warm rain coat is ideal today, with limited warming, cold winds, and on and off rain throughout the day. We’re building up to a 60% coverage this afternoon in light to moderate rain, and isolated rumbles of thunder. We’re only topping out around 51 degrees, but it feels colder due to the Southwesterly winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 mph at times.

The Smoky Mountains see a change to snow today through Saturday, which is why there is a Winter Winter Advisory and this can add up to 6+ inches of snow on the mountaintops.

Many of us can see some flurries to scattered light to moderate snow showers tonight. We’ll drop to around 35 degrees, but the breeze continues to make it feel even colder.

Adding up the light snowfall to accumulations in the Smoky Mountains. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered wintry mix to snow showers continue Saturday morning, changing back to spotty rain showers Saturday afternoon in the Valley, with a high around 50 degrees. The wind continues to make it feel more like the low 40s, with a westerly wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph at times.

This “little winter” continues through Sunday morning, with areas of frost and a freezing cold morning at 32 degrees.

Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures rebounding back to 61. Then, 70s return next week!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

