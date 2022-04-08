Snow to rain, with a Feburary feel this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No doubt you’ve felt the increasingly cold air. Frigid air, by April standards, moves in on Saturday morning. That means sticking snow, albeit not a tremendous amount, on the Plateau. We’re in for a good old snow storm way, way, way up in the Smoky Mountains. Be mindful of frost both mornings this weekend if you are a gardener.

This being April, we will quickly climb out of the deep freeze. Problem is: that will lead to some stormy weather by the end of next work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This is your classic early spring upper low pattern. Notice the teeny tiny showers, dark clouds, and bright pockets of sunshine? That’s all the doing of the upper low. What does that mean for Friday night? Snow and sprinkles will dissipate as the sun goes down, and the sky could even clear. That means we have really cool weather Saturday morning. Widespread frost should be reported. While that probably won’t kill any plans, that may wilt a few blooms.

Snow returns to the forecast on Saturday. You will probably even see a few snowflakes in the Valley, mixing in with graupel and frigid raindrops. I fully anticipate a heavy dusting but less than 1 inch of snow on the high parts of the Cumberland Plateau, and near the Cumberland Gap. As for the Smokies: this is a low impact storm because so many roads are already closed down. Still, pictures and WebCam views should be impressive. Easily 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall above 5,000 feet. At the very high points in the mountains, it could be more than 7 inches of snow.

We will see if you holes in the clouds Saturday, but it is still chilly. The high temperature in the valley should be around 50 degrees. Sunday morning brings a serious chill. The lows range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. A brief killing freeze as possible for some of our higher elevation towns.

Sunday Afternoon is beautiful. It’s much warmer. We have lots of sunshine, to go along with a light breeze.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday are each quite a bit warmer than the day before. There is an isolated chance of rain on Tuesday but right now that does not look too widespread. Next Wednesday now trends drier, as we’ve been reporting for a couple of days now.

There is still a tremendous amount of uncertainty regarding next Thursday’s storm chances. Looks like we’ll see rain either way, but the intensity is something we will have to fine-tune. The storm system could set up to our north or south, which would govern how bad are storm chances get next Thursday.

