State program and job fair offer second chance to job seekers with criminal backgrounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 130 people with criminal backgrounds showed up to a “One-Stop Re-Entry Shop” job fair hosted by the Tennessee Department of Correction, Knoxville Community Resource Center, and the American Job Center.

WVLT News spoke to some of the attendees who said they are looking to get back into the workforce. Collin Bollinger said she is starting over. “It’s been very difficult finding the job that I want,” Bollinger said.

The Knox County resident has a criminal background.

“The title of ‘felon,’ is a stigma, that a lot of employers can’t look past,” Bollinger said.

The state also offers the Federal Bonding Program, a project that offers federal coverage for hard-to-hire individuals. The program works like insurance for employers. A business that hires an employee under the program, is covered for up to $25,000 for any damages that might occur because of the hire. The goal of the program is to offer an extra set of assurances to employers.

The Federal Bonding Program is offered to many types of hard-to-hire prospective employees, such as those recovering from substance abuse, with poor credit, and even those with little work history. The program is offered at no cost to the employer or the job seeker; all they have to do is apply and let their interviewer know they are bondable.

Bollinger is not alone. Cody Tracy battled with addiction. “As a result of that, I ended up incarcerated. I haven’t always been a person who’s been in and out of jail or trouble, just got the best of me,” Tracy said.

“A lot of us have been turned away by employers, just too afraid to give us a chance,” Bollinger said.

The program has given these two a second chance.

“I’ve made my, my amends for what I’ve done. I’ve taken responsibility and accountability for, for the things that I’ve done in my past,” Bollinger told WVLT.

“I feel like I’m making progress. I feel like I’m filling up my time with the right things, building myself back up to being the person that I know I truly am,” Tracy said.

