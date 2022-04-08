Tennessee Smokies release 2022 initial roster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies baseball season is upon us, with opening day coming up on Friday, April 8. The roster has several top-30 Chicago Cubs prospects, and is comprised of 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

Headlining the infield for the Smokies is the Cubs No. 26 prospect Chase Strumpf who is coming off of a 45 hit, 29 RBI season in just 62 games with the club. Christopher Morel, the Cubs 21st-ranked prospect and Knoxville fan-favorite is coming off of an 81 hit, 64 RBI and 17 home run season with the Smokies. Alongside those two players will be Bryce Ball, Christian Donahue, Nelson Maldonado, Luis Vazquez and Delvin Zinn.

The outfield is headlined by reigning Arizona Fall League MVP, Nelson Velazquez. He was a 2017 fifth round pick for the Cubs and hit for .290 last season with 72 total bases, 27 RBI and 8 home runs in 34 games with the Smokies. Velazquez will be joined by Darius Hill and Yonathan Perlaza in the outfield.

The 17th-ranked Cubs prospect, Ryan Jensen leads off the pitching rotation for the Smokies. In his four outings as a starter last season, Jensen went 1-0 with an ERA of 3 and 15 K’s. The pitching staff is rounded out by Javier Assad, Burl Carraway, Anderson Espinoza, Bryan Hudson, Brandon Hughes, Scott Kobos, Graham Lawson, Brandon Leibrant, Eury Ramos, Peyton Remy, Cam Sanders, Riley Thompson, Darius Valdez and Blake Whitney.

The Smokies will take on the Chattanooga Lookouts in their home and season opener.

Ticket information and the full schedule for the Smokies can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com.

