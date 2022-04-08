Advertisement

‘Thank you’ | Mountain Tough reaches limit of physical donations

After Sevier County was hit with its second round of devastating wildfires in six years, Mountain Tough stepped up to the plate to help out.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mountain Tough has reached its limit on physical contributions, asking for other assistance moving forward. Officials with the program also announced a closing date for the center.

After thousands of acres were scorched and hundreds of homes were affected by raging wildfires, officials reactivated the Mountain Tough program. The program was created in 2016 when wildfires tore through Gatlinburg for those that wished to help the citizens, businesses and visitors.

Shortly after, Sevier County Fairgrounds became a one-stop shop for families who could get necessities at no cost.

As of Friday, officials said the response to help those affected had been overwhelming, exceeding their expectations. A release stated that although the Sevier County Fairgrounds would no longer be accepting physical contributions due to reaching their limit, those wishing to assist could make monetary donations through the Mountain Tough website.

The donation center at the fairgrounds will be open on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, from 1:00 pm. to 5:00 pm. for those in need. Sunday will be the last day for operations for the center, a release stated.

“All remaining donated items will be given to local community resource agencies, specifically to assist those displaced by the wildfires,” a Sevier County spokesperson said. “Thank you to everyone who has and continues to help our community.”

