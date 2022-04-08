‘The Voice’ runner-up to perform at launch of Seymour Volunteer Fire Department capital campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville native and “The Voice” runner-up Emily Ann Roberts is set to perform at the launch of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department capital campaign on April 16.

The event’s goal is to raise money for the department, which needs the extra funds to expand into a new station. Roberts will be offering a private concert, which will also include refreshments and a benefit auction.

Those interested in donating to the department can do so at the event, which will be held at the Graham Center of Johnson University (8001 Hodges Ferry Rd.), or send a check made out to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department by mail to P.O. Box 961, Seymour, TN 37865.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.