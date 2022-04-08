Volunteers needed the largest GSMNP cleanup in history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville non-profit, Save Our Smokies, organized a parkwide clean-up at the Great Smoky Mountain National Park for April 23.

Representatives with the group said they wanted to make this cleanup the largest in the history of the Smokies.

Vice President of Save Our Smokies, Beddy Braden, said they have plans to have a concert and free food for volunteers.

“To celebrate Earth Day, but also celebrate National Park Week. We are partnering with several organizations including the GSMNP and the GSMNP at Tremont. It’s going to be an opportunity to do a lot of good for a park that really needs it,” said Braden.

Last year, volunteers collected 10,133 pounds of trash. The group said over 220 volunteers were already registered; although they said many more were needed, inviting all people to the family-friendly event.

During the cleanup, the Vice President said they hoped to collect over 5,000 pounds of trash.

“We believe that we can do this together,” said Braden. “This is also a family-friendly event. We will have something for the whole family to do.”

Registration ends at midnight on April 8th. You can sign up here.

