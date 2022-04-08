With fires 100 percent contained, Sevier County officials look at ways to improve

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday officials announced the Millstone Gap Fire was 100% contained, one week after it sparked in the DuPont Community of Sevier County.

Thursday from his office in the county courthouse, County Mayor Larry Waters was beginning to reflect on the past week. ”Thankful that no lives were lost that was something that we were concerned about starting Wednesday,” said Waters.

Wednesday of the week prior at 11 a.m. officials received 911 calls of a fire burning on Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Lane.

That fire would go on to affect 220 structures and burn just less than 3,000 acres.

”We’ll sit down and review everything that happened and I’m sure there’ll be things that as we review it that will stand out that we say we could have done this better, there always are,” said Waters.

Just like in 2016 after the deadly Gatlinburg Wildfires, Waters plans to sit down with first responders and emergency management officials and find out what they could do better the next time a fire ignites on a mountainside.

Waters boasted the quick reaction of more than 80 agencies who came together to get the fire controlled in the early hours. From Sevier County Sheriffs deputies knocking on doors to evacuate people, to sending IPaws alerts to cell phones. Lives were saved off of lessons learned from 2016.

”We were able to identify areas it appeared the fire was moving into,” said Waters. “We were able to use the IPaws system on our cell phones.”

While Waters doesn’t have any particular thought on his mind about what can be changed for next time, he does recall the tense moments Wednesday afternoon worried about people caught in the fire’s path.

”You’re concerned about can we get folks out, fearful that we can’t, fearful we’re going to have fatalities,” said Waters.

Friday Governor Lee will tour the burned landscape with the Mayor by his side. Waters hope looking at the damage from the ground will add to the perspective of what to do when ‘next time’ rolls around.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.