Bulldogs take series opener over No.11 Lady Vols, 8-2

Georgia’s eight runs came on eight hits
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 27, 2021 - Grey Lady Volunteers bating helmet during the game between...
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 27, 2021 - Grey Lady Volunteers bating helmet during the game between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 16th ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated No. 12 Tennessee in the opening game of this weekend’s series, 8-2. Georgia climbs to 32-7 on the season and 6-4 in SEC play. The Bulldogs’ eight runs came on eight hits, two apiece sophomores Jayda Kearney and Ellie Armistead scored three times in the game and junior Sydney Kuma scored twice.

Senior Lacey Fincher and Kuma each drove in two runs. Sophomore Madison Kerpics (13-3) went the distance in the circle, allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts on the night.

Georgia jumped on the board early in the game, putting a run up in the opening frame. Kuma got a double to fall in the outfield between a group of Lady Vols. She raced home on a two-out RBI single to right off the bat of Jaiden Fields to go ahead 1-0 in the first. Armistead extended the Bulldogs’ lead in the second with an inside-the-park home run down the right field line in the second inning, 2-0. It was Georgia’s first inside-the-park home run since teammate CJ Landrum in Feb. 2019.

A Tennessee (25-11, 7-5) run in each the third and fourth innings knotted the game at two-all going to the bottom of the fourth. Game two of the series is Saturday in Athens on SECN+

