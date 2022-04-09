Advertisement

Cold winds and showers continue today, clearing to a frosty freeze tonight

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this weekend’s Dogwood Winter, but a good warming trend kicks off tomorrow afternoon!
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We often get a few strong cold snaps in spring, which is where the “little winter” terms come from and the names usually reference what’s in full bloom. So, this “Dogwood Winter” is brief, and then we can warm back up starting Sunday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The snow continue to add up in the Smoky Mountains, which is why there is a Winter Winter Advisory and this can add up to 6+ inches of snow on the mountaintops.

Many of us can see some flurries to scattered light to moderate snow showers this morning. We are starting your Saturday around 35 degrees, but the breeze continues to make it feel even colder.

Scattered wintry mix to snow showers continue Saturday morning, changing back to spotty rain showers Saturday afternoon in the Valley, with a high around 50 degrees. The wind continues to make it feel more like the low 40s, with a westerly wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 25 mph at times.

This “little winter” continues through Sunday morning, with areas of frost and a freezing cold morning at 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures rebounding back to 67, thanks to a breeze out of the southwest.

We’ll climb through the 70s next week, but we will see spotty rain and storms at times for a few days. The best coverage of our area in rain and storms is aimed at Thursday still, with the next cold front.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this "little winter" leaving us chilly through Sunday...
