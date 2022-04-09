East Tennessee community celebrates Staff Sgt. Knauss’ 24th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends and family gathered in Knox County Saturday to celebrate the birthday of fallen soldier SSG Ryan Knauss. Knauss would’ve been 24 on Thursday.

His mother, Paula Knauss Selph, said, “Ryan would be laughing right now at all of the who-la. He truly would be. He would be shaking his head saying Mama what are you doing.”

Paula helped organize this weekend’s events with a memorial ride starting at the VFW Post 1733 in Knoxville and finishing at the Weigel’s in Corryton. It is there that Ryan has a plaque dedicated to him.

People also came from other states to celebrate the fallen sergeant, including Beau McCarter. McCarter is honoring all 13 who were killed in Kabul last August.

“When we heard about the tragedy in Kabul, Afghanistan and my stepdaughter she said ‘you should take Beary and you should walk in their footsteps,” McCarter said. Beary is his stepdaughter’s stuffed teddy bear.

McCarter isn’t just honoring Knauss Saturday, but also doing the memorial hike Sunday.

“I’ve never felt more American than when we come out here to pay tribute and just the people that are here; you get the true sense that are heroes are still with us,” McCarter said.

Paula said she and her entire family are missing Ryan during his birthday.

“Ryan has left a legacy for all of us,” she said. “Ryan made a difference and that’s all you can ask for in this lifetime is to do your point and make a difference. Happy Birthday, little boy. Mama loves you.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.