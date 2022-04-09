Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials are on the lookout for a missing juvenile last seen Thursday night.
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials are on the lookout for a missing juvenile last seen Thursday night.
Joshua Seeber reportedly ran away from his home on Bruner Road in Strawberry Plains wearing a green Champion hoodie and no shoes. He also did not take a cell phone, officials said. He is white and has brown hair and eyes.
Those with information are asked to call 8754756855 or 865-471-6000 ext. 1310.
