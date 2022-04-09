Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials are on the lookout for a missing juvenile last seen Thursday night.

Joshua Seeber reportedly ran away from his home on Bruner Road in Strawberry Plains wearing a green Champion hoodie and no shoes. He also did not take a cell phone, officials said. He is white and has brown hair and eyes.

Joshua Douglas Seeber Joshua ran away from his residence at 734 Bruner Road, Strawberry Plains, last night, 04/07/2022.... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Friday, April 8, 2022

Those with information are asked to call 8754756855 or 865-471-6000 ext. 1310.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.