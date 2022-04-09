Advertisement

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials are on the lookout for a missing juvenile last seen Thursday night.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile(JCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials are on the lookout for a missing juvenile last seen Thursday night.

Joshua Seeber reportedly ran away from his home on Bruner Road in Strawberry Plains wearing a green Champion hoodie and no shoes. He also did not take a cell phone, officials said. He is white and has brown hair and eyes.

Joshua Douglas Seeber Joshua ran away from his residence at 734 Bruner Road, Strawberry Plains, last night, 04/07/2022....

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Friday, April 8, 2022

Those with information are asked to call 8754756855 or 865-471-6000 ext. 1310.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lyndel Cochran
Judge convicts Knoxville man of aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping of coworker
Loudon County Sheriff's Office
Loudon County crash kills two on I-75
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Fentress County Wildlife Officer, Doug Lamb died in an accident.
TWRA officer dies in off-duty accident
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict

Latest News

While the accumulations will not impact many, snow is still a 'talker.'
Snow to rain, with a Feburary feel this weekend
Gov. Bill Lee toured fire damage in Sevier County Friday.
Gov. Bill Lee tours fire damage in Sevier County
Rod Run returns to Pigeon Forge
Extreme traffic expected in Pigeon Forge for Rod Run weekend
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be in East Tennessee to tour fire damage Friday afternoon,...
Gov. Bill Lee tours fire damage in Sevier County