Multiple agencies respond to early morning Sevier County crash

Upon arrival, crews found that a Kia passenger van had struck a tree head-on.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, providing care to a person and extricating a dog.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, providing care to a person and extricating a dog.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Sevier County Saturday morning, according to officials with the Sevier County Fire Department.

SCFD, Sevier County Rescue Squad, Sevier County Ambulance Service, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Douglas Dam Road and Haggard Road.



“Crews provided patient care to one adult patient and also extricated one dog from the vehicle,” Sevier County Fire Department shared.

WVLT News is working to learn more information on the conditions of those involved.

Early this morning SCFD along with SCRS, SCAS, THP and SCSD units responded to a single vehicle MVA in the area of...

Posted by Sevier County Fire Department on Saturday, April 9, 2022

