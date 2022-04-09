Multiple agencies respond to early morning Sevier County crash

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Sevier County Saturday morning, according to officials with the Sevier County Fire Department.

SCFD, Sevier County Rescue Squad, Sevier County Ambulance Service, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Douglas Dam Road and Haggard Road.

Upon arrival, crews found that a Kia passenger van had struck a tree head-on.

“Crews provided patient care to one adult patient and also extricated one dog from the vehicle,” Sevier County Fire Department shared.

WVLT News is working to learn more information on the conditions of those involved.

