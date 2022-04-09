Advertisement

One in critical condition following West Knox County crash

Once on the scene, they learned that two cars collided head-on, entrapping one of the drivers in the vehicle.
Three people were injured in the Saturday morning crash.
Three people were injured in the Saturday morning crash.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people, one in critical condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to the hospital following a crash in West Knox County Saturday morning, Rural Metro Fire stated.

At around 10:50 a.m., Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash on Middlebrook Pike and Chert Pit Road.

Once on the scene, they learned that two cars collided head-on, entrapping one of the drivers in their vehicle. He was freed by fire personnel before the arrival of KCR trucks and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

The driver and occupant of the other vehicle were also transported to the hospital with “what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Raffell Malik Griffin, Jr., Decoiso Jacques Clark, Sidarius Travon Jackson, Robert Lee Cody,...
Knoxville Tree Top Piru gang members sentenced
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Weigel’s announces first UT NIL deal
Weigel’s announces first UT NIL deal
One Sevier County woman said she watched her neighbors’ homes go up in flames amid last week’s...
Sevier County cabin spared amid wildfires in “miracle”
Mountaintop snow accumulations, in the Winter Weather Advisory.
Cold winds and showers continue today, clearing to a frosty freeze tonight
KNOXVILLE, TN - February 27, 2021 - Grey Lady Volunteers bating helmet during the game between...
Bulldogs take series opener over No.11 Lady Vols, 8-2