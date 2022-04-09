One in critical condition following West Knox County crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people, one in critical condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to the hospital following a crash in West Knox County Saturday morning, Rural Metro Fire stated.

At around 10:50 a.m., Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash on Middlebrook Pike and Chert Pit Road.

Once on the scene, they learned that two cars collided head-on, entrapping one of the drivers in their vehicle. He was freed by fire personnel before the arrival of KCR trucks and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

The driver and occupant of the other vehicle were also transported to the hospital with “what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire are responding to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment in the area of Chert Pit rd & Middlebrook Pike. Please avoid the area — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) April 9, 2022

