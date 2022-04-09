Pizza Hoss in Powell closes due to staffing shortages

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular pizza staple in Powell has closed its doors with an unknown reopening date due to staffing shortages.

No matter how hard the owner of Powell’s Pizza Hoss, Justin Holmes, tried or how many pizza boxes went out to customers, he couldn’t stack up to post-pandemic challenges.

“I feel like I’m letting a lot of people down in a way,” Holmes said.

Pizza Hoss, a popular East Tennessee eatery, has locations in Powell and Karns that the locals love. The owner said his intent when creating the pizza shops was to open many restaurants like other successful chains in the area.

“My intent was always to be a multi-unit owner. I’ve always wanted, and I’ve always said I want restaurants coming out of my ears,” the owner said. “You know, I want to be like a randy Burleson. You know, the owner of Aubrey’s.”

The Powell mom and pop business has succeeded over the past decade, making it through the COVID-19 lockdown. The owners even raised thousands of dollars for struggling East Tennesseans when the people were out of work during the pandemic.

“We’ve never really had trouble attracting really like strong core people,” Holmes said. “It’s kind of a lot of the more part-time employees that are kind of necessary to keep business going.”

Attracting workers is just one step, but making sure they can do the job is another. The business owner said that he believed that the pandemic showed people they could work less for more, resulting in their work ethic dropping.

“The part that’s so frustrating is it’s just the labor force,” Holmes said. “It’s just how much has changed, and so yes, we do need help in that regard. We need to get back to being able to attract the quality kind of employees that understand you got to come in here and work and you got to if you want good things in life, you got to earn it.”

Due to the labor shortage, there is now a sign on the door letting people know that they are closed. The owner hopes it’s only temporary. Although Pizza Hoss’ doors remain shut with no specific reopening date, the owner expressed his appreciation and gratefulness for the love they have received.

“I just want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support we’ve received over the years,” Holmes said. “I’m so proud of how far we’ve come and just how much we’ve grown.”

Those interested in buying the Powell location or opening a Pizza Hoss in the Halls, Fountain City, Clinton, Oak Ridge, or other areas are encouraged to reach out to Holmes at his email here.

The Pizza Hoss in Karns, located at 7664 Oak Ridge Highway, remains open.

