Warming trend starts Sunday after a freezing cold morning
Meteorologist Paige Noel says warmer temperatures are on the way after a cold Sunday morning.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Frosty and freezing conditions are expected Sunday morning, but sunshine and warmer temperatures return very quickly.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Spotty rain/sleet/snow continues this evening, but we will start to clear out and cool down even more throughout the overnight hours. This “little winter” continues through Sunday morning, with a widespread freeze and frost. Tonight’s low will be 32 degrees. The majority of East Tennessee is under a Freeze Warning through Sunday morning, so protect those sensitive plants overnight. The Smoky Mountains remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures rebounding back to 69, thanks to a breeze out of the southwest.
LOOKING AHEAD
The 70s return Monday with spotty evening showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning with a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon hours.
The best chance for rain comes Thursday with the next cold front. Expect morning rain and storms. The chance for severe storms looks low, but we’ll continue to monitor that over the next few days.
