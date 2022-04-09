Warming trend starts Sunday after a freezing cold morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Frosty and freezing conditions are expected Sunday morning, but sunshine and warmer temperatures return very quickly.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty rain/sleet/snow continues this evening, but we will start to clear out and cool down even more throughout the overnight hours. This “little winter” continues through Sunday morning, with a widespread freeze and frost. Tonight’s low will be 32 degrees. The majority of East Tennessee is under a Freeze Warning through Sunday morning, so protect those sensitive plants overnight. The Smoky Mountains remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Freeze Warning through Sunday AM (WVLT)

Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures rebounding back to 69, thanks to a breeze out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD

The 70s return Monday with spotty evening showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning with a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon hours.

The best chance for rain comes Thursday with the next cold front. Expect morning rain and storms. The chance for severe storms looks low, but we’ll continue to monitor that over the next few days.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

