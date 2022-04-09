Advertisement

Warming trend starts Sunday after a freezing cold morning

Meteorologist Paige Noel says warmer temperatures are on the way after a cold Sunday morning.
Warming trend starts Sunday
Warming trend starts Sunday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Frosty and freezing conditions are expected Sunday morning, but sunshine and warmer temperatures return very quickly.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty rain/sleet/snow continues this evening, but we will start to clear out and cool down even more throughout the overnight hours. This “little winter” continues through Sunday morning, with a widespread freeze and frost. Tonight’s low will be 32 degrees. The majority of East Tennessee is under a Freeze Warning through Sunday morning, so protect those sensitive plants overnight. The Smoky Mountains remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Freeze Warning through Sunday AM
Freeze Warning through Sunday AM(WVLT)

Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures rebounding back to 69, thanks to a breeze out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD

The 70s return Monday with spotty evening showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning with a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon hours.

The best chance for rain comes Thursday with the next cold front. Expect morning rain and storms. The chance for severe storms looks low, but we’ll continue to monitor that over the next few days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Nurses across the country say they are quitting their jobs after RaDonda Vaught was found guilty.
Nurses nationwide quit nursing careers after RaDonda Vaught verdict
Raffell Malik Griffin, Jr., Decoiso Jacques Clark, Sidarius Travon Jackson, Robert Lee Cody,...
Knoxville Tree Top Piru gang members sentenced
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Mountaintop snow accumulations, in the Winter Weather Advisory.
Cold winds and showers continue today, clearing to a frosty freeze tonight
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this weekend’s Dogwood Winter, but a good warming...
Cold winds and showers continue today, clearing to a frosty freeze tonight
While the accumulations will not impact many, snow is still a 'talker.'
Snow to rain, with a Feburary feel this weekend
Ben Cathey tracks mountain snow and bitter cold through Sunday morning
Ben Cathey tracks mountain snow and bitter cold through Sunday morning