Anti-crime panels discuss root causes of violence in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two different panels discussed the same issue in Memphis, violent crime.

The first panel on Saturday morning had the adults: faith leaders, lawmakers and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, and this afternoon featured the next generation, the kids, all discussing how community policing can help make this city a better place.

“Anybody can be the next shooter,” said DeAndre Brown, Executive Director of Shelby County Office of Re-Entry, referring to the criminal culture in some Memphis neighborhoods.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis made a strong case for community policing as it pertains to domestic violence, a crime where aggravated assaults connected to it is up 4% from last year, according to MPD.

“It’s frustrating because every time we get that call, we realize this was a situation that the police couldn’t do anything about,” Davis said. “We can’t be in the house with the husband and the wife when things go awry.”

“If we don’t stop it, we can’t be surprised when it turns into a shooting or a murder. We have to read those signs and we have to step in and intervene,” added Reginald Boyce, Pastor at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church.

The first panel lacked an important component to crime prevention, the community’s next generation.

“It’s always operated by a political leader or a pastor,” said Justin Hart. ”But we never hear from ‘the root of the problem.’ We never hear from the youth.”

Hall is the Chief Executive Director of the Memphis nonprofit Black Men Crowned.

He organized the second panel on Saturday, which included educators, Memphis Shelby County Schools students, even Memphis rapper NLE Choppa.

“We’re providing them with a space to be able to share their concerns about various issues that are impacting the communities such as mental health, crime rates, education, and way for us to bridge generational gaps,” Hart said.

Despite some of the differences both panels exhibited, both agree the best step is making sure Memphis kids are put first in the fight against rising crime.

“It’s a much broader conversation that just ‘we’ve got a bunch of bad kids,’” Davis said. “No kids is born bad, but we have to start looking at the root causes of gun violence.”

Hart told us the panel he organized is only the first step to achieving that change to make the city safer for kids.

Black Men Crowned has an active social media page, and Hart said stay tuned for announcements on future events.

