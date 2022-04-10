Defensive scores, big plays highlight second spring scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s defense tallied three touchdowns, and wide receiver Jimmy Calloway raced 90-plus yards on a catch-and-run for a dynamic score as the Volunteers completed their second spring scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Haslam Field.

The nearly 100-play scrimmage was closed to the public, but player families, recruits, VFLs and media were in attendance. The Volunteers’ traditional Orange & White game was not played this spring due to construction in Neyland Stadium.

Senior quarterback Hendon Hooker was perfect, completing all seven of his passes on the first drive, which culminated with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jacob Warren.

With the second team on the field, quarterback Joe Milton III dropped off a short pass to Calloway, who raced 90-plus yards for a score.

The defense swung the momentum for the remainder of the scrimmage. Defensive tackle Omari Thomas returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown, linebacker Elijah Herring converted an interception 25 yards for a score, and Will Brooks added a pick six.

Tennessee heads into its final full week of spring practice prior to Easter. The Volunteers are scheduled to practice Monday and Wednesday before scrimmaging again on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.