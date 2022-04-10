Advertisement

Vols big man Huntley-Hatfield enters transfer portal

Huntley-Hatfield becomes the second Vols big man to enter the transfer portal.
Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (2) puts the ball up against Kentucky forward Lance...
Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (2) puts the ball up against Kentucky forward Lance Ware (55) during an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Big man and former 5-star Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter he has entered the portal.

Huntley-Hatfield reclassified to the class of ‘21 coming to the Vols ranked as the 19th best player in the class.

He averaged 3.9 points a game as a freshman with 12 blocks on the season.

The Vols now have 4 scholarship positions open heading into the 2022 season.

