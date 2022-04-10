Vols big man Huntley-Hatfield enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Big man and former 5-star Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter he has entered the portal.

“VOL Nation!” 🙏🏽 not Smokey the dog nation.. pic.twitter.com/nPUBUT64Bv — Brandon ‎ߙ (@RealGupaveli) April 10, 2022

Huntley-Hatfield reclassified to the class of ‘21 coming to the Vols ranked as the 19th best player in the class.

He averaged 3.9 points a game as a freshman with 12 blocks on the season.

The Vols now have 4 scholarship positions open heading into the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.