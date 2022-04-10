Warmer temperatures continue with on and off rain chances this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer temperatures are back, and look to stick around for the new week! The new week comes with on and off rain chances and a few chances for thunderstorms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some clouds move in overnight, so expect those partly cloudy skies tonight. We’ll start out a lot warmer Monday with a low near 49 degrees.

The 70s return Monday with spotty afternoon showers. The day starts out with sunshine, but mostly cloudy skies arrive by the afternoon. It’ll be a little bit breezy at times with winds gusting up to 25 mph. After midnight, there is a better chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers continue throughout the morning on Tuesday. We’ll get a break from the rain Tuesday afternoon with highs nearing 80 degrees.

Most of us get to 80 by Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers are possible, but we remain mostly dry until the overnight hours. A cold front arrives bringing rain and storms by Thursday morning. The chance for severe storms looks low, but we’ll continue to monitor that over the next few days. Sunshine looks to return quickly Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s heading into Easter weekend. We could be tracking another system Easter Sunday into early next week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.