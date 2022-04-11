CMT Music Awards to be aired on WVLT, co-hosted by East Tenn. native

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music’s biggest stars are competing to win honors for their video performances during the CMT Country Music Award Show happening in Nashville tonight, April 11.

The awards show will be aired on WVLT News at 8:00 p.m. and hosted by East Tennessee native Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie.

On Monday morning, Ballerini, who co-hosted the show last year, revealed that she tested positive for COVID; however, she will still co-host the show from her home.

“A couple days ago I tested positive for COVID, and the CMT Awards are tonight, so, unfortunately, I cannot be there in person anymore,” Ballerini said in a video tweeted by CMT Monday morning.

She is nominated for three CMT Awards, including her track titled “half of my hometown,” which has scenes filmed in Knoxville.

Due to the absence of Ballerini, Kane Brown will step in as co-host alongside Mackie on-site, according to CBS. Brown is this year’s most-nominated artist with four CMT nominations.

Here are the nominees for the coveted Video of the Year:

Brandi Carlile - “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson - “Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves - “justified”

Kane Brown - “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs - “Forever After All”

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton - “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert - “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton - “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Awards given to stars will be entirely decided by fans who were able to vote up to 20 times a day on CMT’s website.

