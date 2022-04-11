Advertisement

Early voting for Knox County Primary Elections begins this week

Early voting will last for 14 days at ten locations across the county, according to Knox County officials.
There will be ten locations across the county allowing early voting.
There will be ten locations across the county allowing early voting.(MGN)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early voting for the 2022 Knox County Primary Elections begins this week at ten locations across the county. The vote will start on Wednesday, April 13, and will last until Thursday, April 28, according to county officials.

The locations that will allow early voting are as follows:

  • Carter Senior Center
  • City County Building (Small Assembly Room)
  • Downtown West
  • Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points
  • Farragut Town Hall
  • Halls Recreation Center
  • Karns Senior Center
  • Knoxville Expo Center
  • Meridian Baptist Church
  • New Harvest Park

The locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on the two Saturdays, April 16 and 23. All locations will be open until 7:00 p.m. on the last three days of early voting, except for Karns Senior Center, which will close at 6:00 p.m.

The only exceptions to the schedule involved Karns Senior Center, Meridian Baptist Church and the City Council Building. Those can be seen below:

  • Karns Senior Center -
    • open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays
    • closed on Saturdays, April 16 and April 23
  • Meridian Baptist Church
    • will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays
    • closed on Saturday, April 16
  • City Council Building
    • open on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • open on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials with the county noted all ten locations would be open on Good Friday, April 15.

More information can be found on Knox County’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, providing care to a person and extricating a dog.
Multiple agencies respond to early morning Sevier County crash
Three people were injured in the Saturday morning crash.
One in critical condition following West Knox County crash
Rod Run returns to Pigeon Forge
Extreme traffic expected in Pigeon Forge for Rod Run weekend
The Pizza Hoss in Powell remains closed.
Pizza Hoss in Powell closes due to staffing shortages
Metro Police arrested and charged 38-year-old Reuben Thornhill with aggravated sexual battery...
Man arrested, charged after sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

Latest News

MGN
KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park
Anjali Shah, 26.
Report: Woman charged after traveling wrong way on interstate, hitting truck head-on
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man pleads guilty to nearly 70 counts of child porn
Increasing clouds on this Monday.
Warmer air returns this week, but so does rain and storms at times