Early voting for Knox County Primary Elections begins this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early voting for the 2022 Knox County Primary Elections begins this week at ten locations across the county. The vote will start on Wednesday, April 13, and will last until Thursday, April 28, according to county officials.

The locations that will allow early voting are as follows:

Carter Senior Center

City County Building (Small Assembly Room)

Downtown West

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points

Farragut Town Hall

Halls Recreation Center

Karns Senior Center

Knoxville Expo Center

Meridian Baptist Church

New Harvest Park

The locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on the two Saturdays, April 16 and 23. All locations will be open until 7:00 p.m. on the last three days of early voting, except for Karns Senior Center, which will close at 6:00 p.m.

The only exceptions to the schedule involved Karns Senior Center, Meridian Baptist Church and the City Council Building. Those can be seen below:

Karns Senior Center - open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays closed on Saturdays, April 16 and April 23

Meridian Baptist Church will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesdays closed on Saturday, April 16

City Council Building open on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. open on Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Officials with the county noted all ten locations would be open on Good Friday, April 15.

More information can be found on Knox County’s website.

