Family of Anthony Thompson Jr. files lawsuit against police department, officers, school board

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly a year after an armed student was killed by Knoxville Police Department officers at Austin East Magnet High School, the mother of Anthony Thompson Jr. filed a federal lawsuit against the Knoxville Police Department, four officers involved, and the Knox County Board of Education.

Gralyn Strong, a friend of Anthony Thompson Jr., is also named as a plaintiff in the suit. The student was present when Anthony was killed.

The suit claims the school board and Knoxville Police Department ignored policies about how and when law enforcement officers engage with students inside schools. The suit also alleges that Knox County Schools and the Knoxville Police Department did not provide officers or school administrators the training needed to follow those policies. The suit also points blame at individual law enforcement officers and school administrators who were involved the day of the shooting.

Thompson’s mother, Chanada Robinson, a speech therapist for Knox County Schools, asks for damages including compensation for the cost of burying her son. The suit also asks for law enforcement to be prohibited from serving a warrant or making an arrest on school property unless the immediate safety of students and staff is in danger.

It also asks for more training for officers and school officials and enhanced communication with parents if a student appears to be experiencing severe distress of poor behavior.

On April 12, 2021, the day of the shooting, KPD officers responded to a report of a possibly armed student at the school around. Upon arrival, officers located Anthony inside a school restroom, according to a report. Officers tried to get him to exit the restroom, but he did not comply, TBI officials said.

A struggle followed, during which Anthony’s gun was fired. Officers then fired twice, striking the teenager, according to the TBI. The lawsuit alleges that once Anthony was shot, he wasn’t dead because his leg was moving, but no one checked his pulse.

“No one checked a pulse or offered basic CPR. While Gralyn begged for the officers to help his brother, the officers did nothing except search and restrain Anthony, offering Officer Wilson a tourniquet, while Officer Cash stepped over Anthony’s prone body to wash his hands of Anthony’s blood,” the documents state.

According to District Attorney Charme Allen, the autopsy showed that the bullet entered Anthony’s upper left body and traveled through both lungs and the bottom of his heart. Because of the severity of the injury, no matter how soon aid was provided, the teenager would not have survived.

One of the responding officers, Adam Willson, was also injured during the incident, but TBI officials confirmed that the bullet that struck Officer Willson was fired from the gun Officer Clabough was holding.

After reviewing the video evidence, Allen decided not to file charges against any of the officers involved, saying she believed it was reasonable for Officer Clabough to feel his life and the lives of the other officers were in danger.

Afterward, the incident sparked community unrest following the decision not to charge the officers. When asked about it, Allen said, “At some point, we have to stop protesting against each other and work together for the greater good.”

WVLT News reached out to spokespersons from KPD, Knox County and KCS, which all said they couldn’t comment.

