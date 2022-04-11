Advertisement

Residents escape house fire

Everyone is okay after a home caught fire Monday morning
Crews fight basement fire at a home in East Knox County.
Crews fight basement fire at a home in East Knox County.(Rural Metro Fire Department)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family made it out safely after a fire started in the basement of their home early Monday morning.

Rural Metro Fire officials say crews responded to the home at 309 Acco Road in East Knox County at about 1:40 a.m. When they got there, they found everyone living there made it out.

The fire was burning in the basement of the home.

Investigators are now looking into what started the fire.

