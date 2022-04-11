Residents escape house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family made it out safely after a fire started in the basement of their home early Monday morning.

Rural Metro Fire officials say crews responded to the home at 309 Acco Road in East Knox County at about 1:40 a.m. When they got there, they found everyone living there made it out.

The fire was burning in the basement of the home.

Investigators are now looking into what started the fire.

