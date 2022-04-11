Advertisement

Increase in property value doesn’t necessarily mean rise in taxes, Knox Co. property assessor says

Houses with a 40% increase in value will have the same property taxes, according to Knox County Property Assessor John Whitehead.
By Jared Austin
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Co. property assessor said a 40% increase in property value would keep homeowner’s property taxes the same as before. Many Knox County homeowners go their property reassessment over the weekend, giving what Knox County Property Assessor John Whitehead said was “sticker shock.”

“Above that [40% property value increase], it’s going to go up, and below that, it’s going to go down,” Whitehead said.

Whitehead said they do property reassessments based on homes sold in Knox County. He said the housing market is through the roof, causing homes across the county and state to rise in value. Since Jan. 1, 2021, he said some Knox Co. homes have increased by 22% in value.

“The county and the city can not make money in this process,” Whitehead said. “For them, it has to be revenue neutral. There will be a tax rate adjustment to them to bring in the same amount of money.”

Whitehead said each time they reassess homes, about 20,000 homeowners file an appeal on the reassessment. The county said sufficient proof is needed to approve the appeal, including finding homes in your area that have sold at a rate you believe to be your actual property value. Whitehead said the county does make mistakes and looks to fix all of them if there is an issue.

Homeowners can call 865-2215-2006 to schedule an in-person appeal. The dates for the appointments are from April 18-23 and April 25-29 and will take place at the Cedar Bluff and Fountain City Libraries. People appealing commercial building reassessments will meet in person at the Old Courthouse.

Online and by phone appeals will be taken from April 11-29. You can call 865-215-3003 or visit their website here to file an appeal.

