Knox Co. home partially collapsed after fire

Everyone is okay after the late-night fire engulfed the home
Everyone is okay, they evacuated after smelling smoke
Everyone is okay, they evacuated after smelling smoke
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a house fire on Duncan Rd. in West Knox County Sunday night at 11 p.m.

According to a release from Rural Metro, everyone in the house made it out safely after smelling smoke.

They said when they walked outside, they saw the roof in flames.

When fire crews got there, fire was already coming from the roof, and the home had partially collapsed.

Crews do not know how the fire started.

