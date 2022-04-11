Knoxville group living with Parkinson’s are fighting back against the disease

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A lot of people love to box because it’s a great cardio workout, but a group of people in Knoxville were doing it for another reason, to slow the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.

“When I first started, the gloves were so heavy, and I thought ‘man I’ll never be able to do this.’ Now we do lots of stretching and lots of exercising that’s just good for us in general. But when we get to boxing that’s my favorite part now, putting on the gloves and hitting the bag,” shared Rock Steady boxer Ann Harrel.

The owner of Rock Steady Boxing Knoxville, Zach Guza said he was motivated to start the unique classes for those living with Parkinson’s after his father passed away from the debilitating disease.

“I realized that my dad never got this kind of exercise. He never got this kind of chance. And unfortunately, his doctors didn’t know anything about this. His doctors didn’t know the benefit of exercise and just let Parkinson’s take over. He had a long terrible slow decline,” shared Guza.

As a person with the condition gradually loses the ability to control body movements, officials with the Parkinson’s Foundation said physical exercises and physical activity can improve many symptoms.

“When I learned about Rock Steady and the benefits of it, it kinda made me mad, and so I made sure and established Rock Steady Boxing Knoxville so that nobody else had to go through that,” said Guza.

Aside from boxing, the 90-minute class also featured other beneficial exercises.

“It’s huge. I see some of these boxers say things like they’ve never been in better shape since getting Parkinson’s. So this is one of the best shapes they have been in their lives, and it’s still great to hear they are still able to keep up with their lives and the hope.” shared Guza.

Spaces were available in Guza’s special classes. The classes were held Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:30 a.m. (a more fast pace class) and Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

