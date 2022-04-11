Knoxville native and University of Tennessee trail blazer passes away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brenda Lewis Peel passed away on April 3, in Atlanta. Peel was 80 and the first Black undergraduate student to graduate from the University of Tennessee.

Peel grew up in East Knoxville as the youngest of eight with neighbors describing the home as Grand Central Station.

“Our home was loud, messy, and lively. I had a lot of fun growing up there,” Peel explained to university staff.

She said that attending college was an understood expectation in her family.

Peel started her collegiate journey at Westminster College in Pennsylvania but felt the pull to move back to the south.

Martin Luther King Jr. gave the commencement speech at Knoxville College where Peel’s sister attended in 1961. She was in the middle of final exams and was unable to hear him speak.

Unlike other southern institutions, UT integrated without heated riots or protests and Peel made the move back home and transferred to UT the same year.

She pursued a degree in psychology and said that she never had any students say anything unkind to her.

“I don’t know if anyone even knew there was an African American student graduating,” she said. “I just stood in line and walked across the stage with everybody else.”

After graduating, she worked in Knoxville in the education sector before moving to Atlanta and earning a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Georgia State University.

She was a school counselor for 27 years in Atlanta before retiring in 2002.

“I wanted to help kids get through their tough times in school, help them gain confidence in themselves, and help them believe that they could dream big and earn a college degree,” she told UT.

Peel was inducted into the university’s African American Hall of Fame in 1994 and continued to be active in alumni groups.

In November of 2021, the university dedicated a Galleria in the library in her honor to celebrate her courage and perseverance.

“It’s never easy to be the first, and she’s paved the way for so many,” her daughter Dana Peel Dudley said. “By honoring her in this way, everyone will know you can make it through challenging times. Mom would want everyone to know that it’s important to persevere through challenges.”

There will be a celebration of life service for her on Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed.

The family requested that people make donations to the UTK Black Alumni Scholarship Endowment in lieu of sending flowers.

Volunteer family, it is with heartfelt sorrow that we inform you that Mrs. Brenda Lewis Peel, the school's first black... Posted by UTK Black Alumni Council on Friday, April 8, 2022

