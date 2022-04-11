Advertisement

KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park

KPD crash reconstruction officers will lead the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages.
MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was pronounced dead following a crash early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 7:00 a.m. on April 11, KPD crash reconstruction officers responded to the scene of a single-car crash on South Northshore Drive at Lyons View Pike. Upon arrival, officials found the vehicle just inside Lakeshore Park, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

The driver, the car’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel. The identity of the driver will be withheld until notifications can be made to the victim’s family, according to a release.

KPD crash reconstruction officers will lead the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, providing care to a person and extricating a dog.
Multiple agencies respond to early morning Sevier County crash
Three people were injured in the Saturday morning crash.
One in critical condition following West Knox County crash
Rod Run returns to Pigeon Forge
Extreme traffic expected in Pigeon Forge for Rod Run weekend
The Pizza Hoss in Powell remains closed.
Pizza Hoss in Powell closes due to staffing shortages
Metro Police arrested and charged 38-year-old Reuben Thornhill with aggravated sexual battery...
Man arrested, charged after sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

Latest News

There will be ten locations across the county allowing early voting.
Early voting for Knox County Primary Elections begins this week
Anjali Shah, 26.
Report: Woman charged after traveling wrong way on interstate, hitting truck head-on
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man pleads guilty to nearly 70 counts of child porn
Increasing clouds on this Monday.
Warmer air returns this week, but so does rain and storms at times