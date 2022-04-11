KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was pronounced dead following a crash early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 7:00 a.m. on April 11, KPD crash reconstruction officers responded to the scene of a single-car crash on South Northshore Drive at Lyons View Pike. Upon arrival, officials found the vehicle just inside Lakeshore Park, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

The driver, the car’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel. The identity of the driver will be withheld until notifications can be made to the victim’s family, according to a release.

KPD crash reconstruction officers will lead the investigation, which remains in the preliminary stages.

