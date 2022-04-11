Rankings royalty: Tennessee in rare company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Tennessee’s recent rise to the unanimous No. 1 spot across the national college baseball rankings, the Big Orange have accomplished an impressive and extremely rare feat.

Tennessee now stands alongside future Southeastern Conference member Texas as the only Division I schools ever to own the No. 1 national ranking in each of the following sports: football, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, softball and baseball.

The Volunteers have ascended to No. 1 nationally in the major college football polls during four different seasons.

In women’s basketball—a sport in which the Lady Vols have claimed eight national championships—Tennessee has spent parts of 17 different seasons at No. 1 in the country.

Men’s basketball, meanwhile, has twice stood atop the national polls, most recently for a four-week span during the 2018-19 season.

Tennessee softball also has spent parts of two seasons—2007 and 2014—ranked No. 1 nationally. Each of the five sports have risen to the top of the national rankings within the last 24 years, with three claiming the No. 1 spot during the last decade.

Other Tennessee varsity programs that have been ranked No. 1 in their sports’ respective major polls are men’s golf, men’s tennis, men’s outdoor track & field and women’s indoor track & field. Additional Tennessee teams—men’s cross country, men’s swimming & diving and women’s outdoor track and field—won national championships before those sports had national polls.

RANKED NO. 1 NATIONALLY

Football (4) - 1939, 1951, 1956, 1998

Men’s Basketball (2) - 2007-08, 2018-19

Women’s Basketball (17) - 1977-78, 1978-79, 1986-87, 1987-88, 1988-89, 1989-90, 1991-92, 1992-93, 1993-94, 1994-95, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2000-01, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2007-08

Baseball (1) - 2022

Softball (2) - 2007, 2014

Men’s Golf (2) – 2004-05, 2018-19

Men’s Tennis (1) – 2011, 2022

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field (1) – 2001

Women’s Indoor Track & Field (1) – 2009

