Report: Woman charged after traveling wrong way on interstate, hitting truck head-on

Officials responded to a wreck with injury on I-40 East around 3:30 a.m. on April 10.
Anjali Shah, 26.
Anjali Shah, 26.(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was charged after driving on the wrong side of Interstate 40, colliding with a truck early Sunday morning, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officials responded to a wreck with injury on I-40 East around 3:30 a.m. on April 10. Once on the scene, investigators learned that a white Honda CRV was traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate before hitting a red truck head-on.

The driver of the Honda, 26-year-old Anjali Shah, was reportedly lying on the ground and was “very lethargic” when found. The report stated that she told police she had left a bar, was on her way home and was driving too fast. Officials could not locate identification for Shah, who reportedly struggled to answer basic questions.

A “very distraught” witness reportedly contacted police shortly after, stating a white Honda CRV almost hit her head-on as it was “traveling up the interstate at a high rate of speed.”

“The witness was in fear for her life,” according to officers.

Shah and the truck’s driver were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with minor injuries. Shah was charged with reckless driving.

