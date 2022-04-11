Scattered rain overnight into early Tuesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures remain on the warmer side, but the on and off rain chances continue throughout the week as well. The first round of moderate rainfall arrives overnight into early Tuesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain and storms move through tonight, with an 80% coverage in the middle of the night. We’ll only cool to around 55 degrees, with widely scattered rain early Tuesday morning, quickly becoming spotty.

Isolated thunderstorms and rain will pop up at times through Tuesday afternoon, especially in and along our elevation changes. We’ll top out around 79 degrees, with a mostly sunny afternoon and that 10% coverage in pop-up storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Despite more clouds, we’ll still be around 80 degrees Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front. We’ll have spotty rain possible Wednesday, and gusts around 30 mph.

A cold front moves in rain and storms Wednesday night to Thursday morning. As of now, this timing is helping the intensity die down. Leaving about a half an inch of rain on the Plateau and a quarter of an inch at best for the rest of our area through Thursday morning. We’ll be around 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, with a partly cloudy sky.

We have mild low 70s for highs Friday and Saturday, but spotty rain can develop Saturday afternoon to evening.

Easter Sunday is a high 68 degrees, with increasing clouds and a few showers are possible in the afternoon to evening. We’ll see another batch of rain and storms move through Sunday into Monday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

