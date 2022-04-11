Valley View Baptist Church helps first responders during wildfires

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Valley View Baptist Church sits less than a mile away from Hatcher Mountain Road where dozens of first responders went up to fight the Hatcher Mountain Wildfire. Church member Michele Bryan said, “Just the plomb of smoke and we could actually see it driven by the winds.”

This year’s fires made some think back to years past including worship leader Darlene See.

“Still a lot of uncertainty of where things were going to go. A lot of memories flashing back to 2016 when the mountain behind our church was on fire,” See said.

First responders were at the facility Wednesday morning. Within a few hours, people were bringing food and water donations to the church to help all first responders. Donors weren’t just from Sevier County, but everywhere in East Tennessee.

Bryan said, “It was just overwhelming just the response and the support we had and the love we had.”

Even though first responders didn’t warn the church about using their campus for the staging area, church members were more than willing to pitch in.

“We do this because we love Jesus and Jesus loves you. Every one of you. That’s why we do this,” Bryan said.

As this church community celebrated Palm Sunday, helping those impacted by the wildfires was still on the front of their minds.

See said, “We’re here to provide any support people need whether it be spiritual, physical, if they need a place to stay we would definitely help them locate a place to stay even if its short term.”

Church members hoped this never happened again, but will be ready in case it does.

