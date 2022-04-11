VFL Rae Burrell headed to Los Angeles following WNBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rae Burell was chosen by the Los Angeles Sparks as the ninth pick in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Burrell, who overcame an early-season injury to finish her career at Tennessee ranked No. 36 in all-time scoring with 1,131 points, became the 44th Lady Vol taken in all WNBA Drafts and the 42nd in drafts featuring only college players. She became the second UT player taken during the Kellie Harper era, following No. 9 overall pick Rennia Davis in 2021.

“Rae has a great ability to score and she’s got great size, great athleticism and a really good motor,” Head Coach Kellie Harper said. “So I think those things are going to be her strengths at the next level. She’s not as explosive as she was before injury and she’ll get there.”

Burrell, a native of Las Vegas, was injured in the opener vs. Southern Illinois and missed the next 12 contests. She bounced back to play in 21 additional games, starting 12 of them including the last eight. She ended the season at 12.3 ppg. and 3.9 rpg., but she gained momentum heading down the stretch, tallying 16.6 ppg., 5.6 rpg. and 3.2 apg. over her last five contests, including the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

After scoring a season-high 22 points and pulling down six rebounds vs. No. 4/4 Louisville in the NCAA Sweet 16. Burrell was named to the Wichita Region All-Tournament Team. Prior to her injury, she had been on preseason watch lists for the Wade Trophy, Wooden Award and Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy and projected as a preseason All-American and first-team All-SEC pick. Burrell was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2020-21 while averaging 16.8 ppg. and 4.6 rpg.

