Warmer air returns this week, but so does rain and storms at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmer temperatures are back, but the new week also comes with on and off rain and storm chances on into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with increasing clouds from the west. This leads to a warmer morning on the Plateau, and a seasonable one in the Valley at 47 degrees, and cooler east.

The 70s return Monday with spotty afternoon showers. Clouds continue to increase, leaving us mostly cloudy this afternoon, but only spotty rain chances for now. It is breezy at times too, with a southwesterly wind between 10 and 15 mph this afternoon and gusts around 25 mph.

Scattered rain and storms move through tonight, with a 60% coverage in the middle of the night. We’ll only cool to around 55 degrees, with widely scattered rain early Tuesday morning, quickly becoming spotty.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated thunderstorms and rain will pop-up at times through Tuesday afternoon, especially in and along our elevation changes. We’ll top out around 79 degrees, with a mostly sunny afternoon and that 10% coverage in pop-up storms.

Despite more clouds, we’ll still be around 80 degrees Wednesday, ahead of our next cold front. We’ll have spotty rain possible Wednesday, and gusts around 30 mph.

A cold front moves in rain and storms Wednesday night to Thursday morning. As of now, this timing is helping the intensity die down. Leaving about a half an inch of rain on the Plateau and a quarter of an inch at best for the rest of our area through Thursday morning. We’ll be around 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, with a partly cloudy sky.

We have mild low 70s for highs Friday and Saturday, but spotty rain can develop Saturday afternoon to evening.

Easter Sunday is a high 68 degrees, with increasing clouds and a few showers are possible in the afternoon to evening. We’ll see another batch of rain and storms move through Sunday into Monday.

