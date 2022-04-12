Anthony Thompson Jr’s mom details why she filed a lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been almost a year since Anthony Thompson Jr. was shot and killed by police at Austin-East High School, and for the first time his mother is speaking out.

On Monday, Robinson along with Anthony’s best friend filed a lawsuit against several people and entities.

The focal point of her side was not receiving a phone call that she felt could have made a huge difference.

“Had you called, that would have made all the difference in the world,” said Robinson.

Robinson felt that when police were called after an incident between Anthony and his girlfriend, she should have gotten a call as well. Instead, she said all she got was an email that called everything a “slight hiccup”.

April 12 marks one year since Robinson lost her son, in an incident that District Attorney Charme Allen said was justified by KPD officers acting in self defense. In the past year, Robinson said it’s been extremely difficult and hard to comprehend what happened.

“If I had known he had a gun, my gosh I totally would have taken it from him,” said Robinson who is a Knox County Schools employee.

She didn’t know her son had a gun, and wished she knew why he felt the need to bring one to school in the first place. Robinson added that she never envisioned that her family would be involved in a situation like this one, as she now is suing those involved and hoping for change.

“We want to make sure that anyone who could have saved anything was involved,” said Robinson.

Robinson said she was asked to answer several questions when she arrived at the school that day, and continued to ask where her son was without an answer. Finally, at around 5 p.m., she was given the news that her son was dead after an incident that happened just before 3 p.m. She added that it took days for the family to learn where her son’s body was, which added to the frustration and pain they experienced.

WVLT News reached out to KPD, KCS, and the county for comment regarding the lawsuit. They all could not comment citing ongoing litigation.

