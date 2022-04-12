Advertisement

Boy bitten by shark in shallow water in Florida

A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.
A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Fire Rescue/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young boy was bitten by a shark in south Florida.

It happened in shallow water in Palm Beach County on Monday, officials said.

He said he saw the shark before it bit his foot and estimates it was about 4 feet long.

Paramedics bandaged the wound and took him to the hospital.

Sharks are not uncommon in shallow water, but unprovoked attacks are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anjali Shah, 26.
Report: Woman charged after traveling wrong way on interstate, hitting truck head-on
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park
KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park
Affecting taxes buyers and sellers
Knox Co. homeowner ‘disturbed’ to see new property values, increase in taxes
Everyone who was outside left after smelling smoke, they are all okay.
Knox Co. home partially collapsed after fire

Latest News

A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge...
Murder charge over self-induced abortion dismissed in Texas
Early morning batch of rain and storms.
From scattered to spotty rain and storms today
A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge...
DA to dismiss self-induced abortion charges against Texas woman
Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
Sticker shock: March inflation likely set new 40-year high
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices