Advertisement

Corryton church faces ‘several thousands’ in repairs after alleged vandalism

Corryton’s Washington Presbyterian Church’s pavilion was vandalized Monday night, according to officials with the church.
Washington Presbyterian Church vandalized
Washington Presbyterian Church vandalized(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Corryton’s Washington Presbyterian Church’s pavilion was vandalized Monday night, according to officials with the church.

WVLT News spoke to some of the church’s staff, who said that they are estimating “several thousands” of dollars in damages. They said that the pavilion, with two bathrooms and a kitchen, is used for hosting events like weddings, receptions, birthdays and more.

The congregation at Washington Presbyterian Church hovers around 100 people. Officials told WVLT that people have tried to break in before, and they have filed a report with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affecting taxes buyers and sellers
Knox Co. homeowner ‘disturbed’ to see new property values, increase in taxes
Anjali Shah, 26.
Report: Woman charged after traveling wrong way on interstate, hitting truck head-on
KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park
KPD: Driver dies in crash near Lakeshore Park
Officials work to recover child that fell over Whitewater Falls in Jackson County.
Toddler dies after going down waterfall in North Carolina
Everyone who was outside left after smelling smoke, they are all okay.
Knox Co. home partially collapsed after fire

Latest News

While the line of storms could be strong to severe, the real problem here is a 'nuisance' for...
Mini First Alert on the way before several dry days
City of Norris Gazebo
Norris Organization asking for help after the city’s Christmas lights stolen
Joshua Pounders and Tammy Miles
JCSO: Investigation leads to termination, conviction of correctional officer
Church vandalized
Corrington church vandalized