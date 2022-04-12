Corryton church faces ‘several thousands’ in repairs after alleged vandalism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Corryton’s Washington Presbyterian Church’s pavilion was vandalized Monday night, according to officials with the church.

WVLT News spoke to some of the church’s staff, who said that they are estimating “several thousands” of dollars in damages. They said that the pavilion, with two bathrooms and a kitchen, is used for hosting events like weddings, receptions, birthdays and more.

The congregation at Washington Presbyterian Church hovers around 100 people. Officials told WVLT that people have tried to break in before, and they have filed a report with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

